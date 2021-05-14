ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. ContextLogic updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

WISH stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

