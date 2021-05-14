Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.78.

CLDR opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

