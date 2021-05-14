Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dover by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $149.57 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.