Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading 9.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) were up 9.8% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vroom traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 22,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,893,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

