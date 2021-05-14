Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

WES traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.48. 17,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,254. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

