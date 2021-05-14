Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been stable over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amidst the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Moreover, the company faces tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting its operations and resulting in high operational costs. As such, higher production costs are denting margins and weighing on the company’s financial performance.”

Separately, Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 119,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,288. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 209.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

