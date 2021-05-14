Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 5,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,503. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.