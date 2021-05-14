Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172,535 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Nokia by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.75 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.