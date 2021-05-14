586 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 586 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.