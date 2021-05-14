Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $80,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.