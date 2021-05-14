Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $584.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $623.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $240.34 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

