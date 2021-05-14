Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $430.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.55 and a 200 day moving average of $440.90. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

