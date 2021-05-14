Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.05. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

