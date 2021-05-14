Ruler Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $427,732.37 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.40 or 0.00222772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $427,732.37 and $154,167.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00086627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.48 or 0.00616298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00235780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.10 or 0.01112133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $611.54 or 0.01190879 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

