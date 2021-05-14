Ghost Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $276,896.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00091593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.46 or 0.01208247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00069114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00114015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,321,561 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.