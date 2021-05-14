Shivom Reaches Market Cap of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00091593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.46 or 0.01208247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00069114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00114015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

