Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

KRT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $16.21 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

