scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.58 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.07 and a quick ratio of 16.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

