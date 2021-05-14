Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) PT Raised to $28.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE UNVR opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 72.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 111,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

