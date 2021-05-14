Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PRAX opened at $18.77 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

