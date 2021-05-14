Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Unitil stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $832.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 35.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unitil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Unitil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,989,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

