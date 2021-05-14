WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE:WOW opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

