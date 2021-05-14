BMO Capital Markets Boosts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $39.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

YELP opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -224.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. Yelp has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,054 shares of company stock worth $2,481,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

