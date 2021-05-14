electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 million.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

ECOR stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. Equities analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

