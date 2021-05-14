Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lifted by Laurentian from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.61. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,450. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

