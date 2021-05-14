Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Raised to C$15.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FC traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.60. 11,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.34.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.97%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

