Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,798. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.12 and a 52 week high of C$16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.