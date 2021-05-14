ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AAVMY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,400. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.