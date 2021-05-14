ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AAVMY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,400. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.