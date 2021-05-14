NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.34. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 15,492 shares changing hands.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

