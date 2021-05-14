Zacks Investment Research Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW’s first quarter results benefited from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.60. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,517. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

