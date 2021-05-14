The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 33,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,468. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.