The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.
NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 33,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,468. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.
In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
