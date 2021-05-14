Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 7,797 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $7,996,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $76.86. 74,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,485. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

