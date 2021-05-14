Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 4,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

