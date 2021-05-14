aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Issues Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 2,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.