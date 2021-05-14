Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 61,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 585,175 shares.The stock last traded at $80.83 and had previously closed at $80.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

