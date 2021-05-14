Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 297,981 shares.The stock last traded at $57.59 and had previously closed at $58.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $742,272.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

