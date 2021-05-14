Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $16.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

CXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

CXP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 2,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,285. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.80 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

