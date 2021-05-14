Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. 18,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.