$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,752. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

