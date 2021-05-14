Arcosa (ACA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcosa (NYSE: ACA):

5/6/2021 – Arcosa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Arcosa was upgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2021 – Arcosa was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2021 – Arcosa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Arcosa stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,423. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Arcosa Inc alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $6,118,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.