DREP [old] Price Reaches $1.96 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00091212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.01223286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00068825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00113991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.19 or 0.10211805 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars.

