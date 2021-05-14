Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXSF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of SPXSF remained flat at $$170.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $171.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

