Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

LQDH opened at $95.62 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

