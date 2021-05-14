(CEB.V) (CVE:CEB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of (CEB.V) (CVE:CEB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. (CEB.V) shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

About (CEB.V) (CVE:CEB)

Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for (CEB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CEB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.