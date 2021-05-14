River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $214.20

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.20 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 212.17 ($2.77), with a volume of 15,431 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £178.60 million and a P/E ratio of 37.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

In other news, insider James Barham sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £19,673 ($25,702.90).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

