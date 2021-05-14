Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

