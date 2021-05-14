CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.45.
TSE CEU traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. 139,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$442.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
