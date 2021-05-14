CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. 139,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$442.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

