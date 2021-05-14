Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at ATB Capital

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DXT. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

DXT stock remained flat at $C$6.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.04. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The firm has a market cap of C$389.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.