Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,807.86 ($75.88).

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 192 ($2.51) on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,112 ($79.85). 1,869,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 3,759.50 ($49.12) and a one year high of GBX 6,788 ($88.69). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,931.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,630. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

