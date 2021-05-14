Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Keyera has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

